Bronx community says goodbye to FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo at candlelight vigil

THE BRONX — A community is coming together Tuesday night to mourn and say goodbye to FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was struck and killed by a stolen ambulance last week.

The vigil is set to start at 7 p.m.

Arroyo and her partner were alerted by a passerby about a man hanging on the back of their ambulance last Thursday.

When they stopped to confront the man, who was later identified as Jose Gonzales, he allegedly jumped in the ambulance, hitting both EMTs.

Gonzales, 25, was charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

Arroyo’s wake will be held Thursday and Friday at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home at 726 Morris Park Ave. in the Bronx. Time will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on both days.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholes of Tolentine R.C. Church at 2345 University Ave. in the Bronx.

She leaves behind five children. Several foundations are accepting donations that will go to her children.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation donated $100,000 to the family.