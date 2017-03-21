Man accused of throwing dog off Queens balcony during argument with girlfriend

FLUSHING, Queens — A dog died after a man allegedly threw it off an apartment balcony during an argument with his girlfriend last Friday, police said.

The man, 35, was on the seventh floor of an apartment between 40th Road near Prince Street about 7:30 p.m., police said.

He allegedly was arguing with his girlfriend when he grabbed the dog and threw him off the balcony.

The dog, whose breed and age has not been released, died from the fall.

The man then took the dog’s body outside of the building and fled, police said.

No arrests have been made.