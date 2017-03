LIVINGSTON, N.J. — A bomb threat was made Tuesday at a New Jersey synagogue where a pre-school is also located.

The threat was made to Temple Beth Shalom, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office says. The synagogue’s website shows it houses a pre-school.

Investigators were on scene as of noon, and would not confirm if the building had been evacuated.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.