Blue Buffalo recalls dog food with high hormone levels that could sicken pets

NEW YORK — Blue Buffalo Company recalled one of its wet dog food products because of high hormone levels that could sicken pets.

The Connecticut-based company recalled its BLUE Wilderness Rocket Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs on Friday. The can has a “best by” date of June 7, 2019.

The food contains high levels of beef thyroid hormones that could cause thirstiness, weight loss, increase in heart rate and restlessness in dogs, according to the Food and Drug Administration news release.

The company has received on reported incident of a dog experiencing those symptoms. They dog has since recovered, the FDA said.

Blue Buffalo recalled the product after conducting an investigation. No other products were impacted.