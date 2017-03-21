Bloody photo shows inmate slashed behind bars at Rikers Island

Editor’s note: A blurred version of the original photo of the inmate’s wound is embedded at the bottom of this article. Viewer discretion is advised.

THE BRONX, N.Y. – An inmate at Rikers Island was slashed inside the jail and a bloody photo of his wound, which stretches from above his eyebrow to his upper lip, was posted to a private Facebook page for correction officers.

A source told PIX11 News the inmate who was attacked is David Morrerro, 36, who was found guilty in 2008 for a double murder and sent to a prison upstate. He was back at Rikers while that conviction is being appealed.

Morrerro was slashed in the face Saturday at the jail complex’s George R. Vierno Center, the source said. He was attacked allegedly by a fellow inmate, identified by a source as Steven Sidbury.

A photo of the bloody aftermath was taken by a correction officer and posted to the private Facebook page for correction officers. It’s on that same page that a video surfaced of an inmate and a Rikers captain kissing inside the jail. That video, first reported on by PIX11 News, led to that captain’s resigning after 10 years on the force.

Regarding Saturday’s attack, Department of Correction spokesman Peter Thorne said in a statement to PIX11 News:

“Safety is Commissioner Ponte’s top priority, and his reforms to create a culture of safety are working. Weapons contraband finds rose 37% in 2016 while serious injuries to inmates from assaults and fights dropped 8%. DOC is taking a great step forward by implementing new body scanners – but we could make even more progress with thorough ionizing body scanners, which are successfully used to reduce or eliminate contraband in federal correctional facilities and can find small blades that other machines miss. We will continue to work closely with State legislators to pursue the change in State law required to implement this tool.”