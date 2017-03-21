Airbnb looking for Harlem experts — and they’re paying

NEW YORK — Airbnb is giving you the opportunity to give a tour of Harlem — and they’ll pay you for it.

The company announced Monday it launched its Trips platform in Harlem.

“Now in Harlem, travelers and residents alike can book Experiences as a way to try new activities, learn something new, and meet the people who make their communities unique,” according to a release from Airbnb.

According to Airbnb, Trips is a “people-powered platform that brings together where you stay, what you do, and the people you meet all in one place.”

The initiative brings tourists to the people who make up the cultural fabric of Harlem.

Experiences available now include a freestyle workshop; lessons about fashion in Harlem; a bike and food tour and a look at urban farms across the area.

A representative for Airbnb tells Curbed NY that Experiences hosts will get 80 percent of the cost of their workshop. The cost for Experiences begins at $30. Approved hosts will be able to set their own prices and schedules.

People can sign up to be an Experience host on the Airbnb website.

According to Airbnb, hosts need to be able to provide an experience that travelers wouldn’t be able to find on their own. Experiences can include visiting specific places, attending events or providing inside information in a certain industry.

Harlem will be the first of the NYC-based tours.

Trips launched in Nov. 2016 and currently has more than 800 Experiences.