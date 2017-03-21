Teen wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, gives it to his parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan teen who won $500,000 on a lottery scratch-off is planning to invest a small amount and give the rest to his parents.

"I’m going to keep about $5,000 for myself to invest and I’m going to give the rest to my parents," he said. "My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."

The 19-year-old asked to remain anonymous, according to the Michigan Lottery.

He said the money lifts a massive financial burden off his parents.

“It’s just incredible,” he said. “I can’t get the smile off my face.”