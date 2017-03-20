Woman fatally struck on Major Deegan; massive backups along expressway

BRONX — A woman was fatally struck by a car on the Major Deegan Expressway on Monday morning.

The women was walking on the roadway when she was hit by a car being driven by a 70-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical Services responded, but the woman didn’t make it.

The incident happened on the southbound said of the Major Deegan near 233rd street just after 5 a.m., police said. The 70-year-old driver stayed on the scene.

Names have not been released for the woman or for the driver.

Two lanes are currently closed on the Major Deegan following the collision.Commuters have been advised to expect extensive traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

Delays stretched back at least a mile to just beyond the Cross County Parkway.

Traffic Delays: expect extensive traffic delays on the southbound Major Deegan Expressway near 233 St, Bronx. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.