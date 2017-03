NORWOOD, The Bronx — A woman was found dead on a snowbank near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx Sunday morning.

Police received a call about an unconscious woman between Bainbridge and Jerome avenues about 3:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the 49-year-old lying face up on the snowbank, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s officer will determine her cause of death.

Her identity has not been released pending family notification..