The Sugarhill Gang made history in 1979 when they released "Rapper's Delight," the first rap single to become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The legendary group are in town to perform at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on March 21 at 9 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.bbkingblues.com/bio.php?id=8139