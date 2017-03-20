Target plans store for Herald Square

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan — Retail giant Target is coming to Midtown.

The chain announced plans Monday to open a 43,000 square-foot store in Herald Square just across the street from Macy’s. Target’s Manhattan location is scheduled to open in October. It will be Target’s third Manhattan location.

Target hope to “serve the thousands of working professionals that travel through Herald Square each day,” Senior Vice President Mark Schindele said.

The two-level store will include a pharmacy. Target will take up just under half of a massive retail complex at the location. The location will also house a Sephora and a Foot Locker.

Its new location will be a small format store like the one Target has in Tribeca. Target also plans to open new locations in the East Village in the summer of 2018 and another location in Hell’s Kitchen. The Hell’s Kitchen location isn’t project to open until 2019.