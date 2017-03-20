SI woman hits mother in head with baseball bat

ANNADALE, Staten Island — Police arrested a Staten Island woman Sunday night after she allegedly hit her mother in the head with a baseball bat, an NYPD spokesman said.

Ashleigh Territo, 22, was apparently arguing with her mother over medication when Territo grabbed the bat around 10 p.m., police said. She became aggravated and allegedly swung at her mother’s head with the bat.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit transported the mother to Staten Island University North hospital where she was treated for a laceration to the head, a police spokesperson said. She is in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

Police arrested Territo and charged her with assault in the second degree. The NYPD did not have additional information on what type of medicine Territo and her mother might have been arguing about.

The incident happened on Bennett Avenue in the Annadale neighborhood of Staten Island, an NYPD spokesperson said.