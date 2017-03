CENTRAL PARK — Someone fell into a pond in Central Park Monday afternoon, an FDNY official said.

The person fell in around 1:10 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. No identifying information is available.

Two teenagers also fell into an icy Central Park pond late Sunday. Seven teenagers also plunged into a pond in February after some ice cracked. Three people saw what happened and jumped in to save the teens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

40.765115 -73.973053