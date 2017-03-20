Off-duty police officer shoots home intruder in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANVILLE, N.J. — An unidentified, off-duty Manville Police officer shot a 19-year-old in the chest after the man allegedly forced his way into the officer's home.

Investigators identified the intruder as Tyreek Cook, also of Manville. It happened just after midnight on North 5th Avenue. Cook lives not far away, on North 2nd Avenue.

When police responded to the 911 call, they found Cook and the off-duty officer in a struggle and Cook suffering a gunshot wound.

The responding officers and the homeowner administered emergency aid, and the suspect was rushed to a local hospital where he is now listed in critical condition and facing burglary charges.

A neighbor just across the street reported that she had an unwanted guest on her front porch just minutes prior to the shooting.

"He came to the door after 11, and I looked out through the curtain. And I said, what you want? And he said something, I don't know what he said. And I said no, and put the light out and he left," said Olga Tafilowski.

The homeowner was also taken to the hospital for examination, but he and his family are expected to be okay.

Neighbors say he had a wife and a 2-year-old son to protect.