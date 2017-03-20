New Yorkers can design city’s next ‘I voted’ sticker

NEW YORK — New Yorkers will have a new sticker to wear next election season.

The New York City Campaign Finance Board announced a competition for a new sticker design Monday. New sticker designs must fit on a two-inch circle and include the phrase “I voted.”

“We’re calling on talented New Yorkers to submit their finest work for the new ‘I Voted’ stickers,” said board executive director Amy Loprest. “Allowing New Yorkers to have a say in what their ‘I Voted’ stickers should look like expresses the unique pride we have for the place we call home and reflects the diversity of our amazing city.”

New York introduced its specialized stickers in 2013. The stickers currently feature the Statue of Liberty. It was designed by a 10-year-old girl.

New designs can be submitted to the Campaign Finance Board website through April 14. Complete contest rules can be found here.