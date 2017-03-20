No information to support Trump’s tweets that he was wiretapped, FBI director says

WASHINGTON, DC — FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that former President Barack Obama did not wiretap the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump insisted via a series of tweets, without any evidence, that Obama wiretapped then-candidate Trump’s Manhattan highrise.

“I have no information to support those tweets,” Comey testified before the House Intelligence Committee.

Comey said his agency carefully examined FBI actions and found nothing supporting Trump’s assertions. Comey said no president could order a wiretap.

Trump tweeted on March 4:

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

An Obama spokesperson previously denied Trump’s allegation.

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Kevin Lewis said.

“As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”