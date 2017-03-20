Dairy Queen, Rita’s Italian Ice offer freebies to celebrate first day of spring

NEW YORK — Though it doesn’t feel like it, spring is finally here!

To celebrate, Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice will be offering some free sweet treats.

Dairy Queen is celebrating its “Free Cone Day” on Monday and handing out one small vanilla cone in stores nationwide.

Head to its New York City location near Union Square, or for other stores look on its website.

Rita’s Italian Ice is offering a similar deal. The popular sweet treat store is giving away a scoop of its Italian ice between 12 to 9 p.m. The store has celebrated this annual tradition for 25 years.

To find a location near you, head to Rita’s website.

Spring officially began at 6:29 a.m. on Monday. Temperatures hovered in the 50s for most of the tri-state area.