FBI is investigating possible links, coordination between Trump associates and Russia: Comey

Watch live: FBI director testifies on Trump/Russia, wiretap claims
Posted 10:41 AM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49AM, March 20, 2017

WASHINGTON — The FBI is investigating possible links and coordination between Trump associates and Russia, the agency’s director said.

FBI director James Comey publicly confirmed for the first time Monday that his agency is probing the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia’s government.

Comey said he’s authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

The probe is part of the FBI’s counter-intelligence mission, Comey said. The investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia’s efforts and the campaign.

Comey said the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed; however, he said he can’t provide details about the investigation.