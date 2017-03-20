Child fatally shot by 11-year-old in Newark ID’d as Josiah Coleman

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka identified the boy shot at a fatally shot by another child the weekend is Josiah Coleman.

Coleman, 10, was in town from Pennsylvania. He was visiting his father when the two attended a party.

Police say an 11-year-old child got hold of a gun and accidentally shot Coleman.

"Last week an 11-year-old was holding a gun in a private home in Newark when the gun discharged accidentally, Killing Josiah Coleman," said the mayor Monday.

It was not immediately clear how the child got a hold of the gun or who the gun belonged to.

"Despite the work of the Newark Police Division to take 500 guns off our streets last year, guns of all kinds continue to flow into Newark along the interstates and back roads," said Baraka.

The mayor called on congress for stronger gun control to help make the streets safer.

No charges have been filed in Coleman's death.