Brooklyn man with autism missing for several days: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man with autism who has been missing for three days.

Donald Natt, 33, was last seen Friday morning leaving his home on Williams Avenue in the East New York section of the borough.

His family friend says he has autism and schizophrenia. They say he is in need of medication.

Natt was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and grey sneakers.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. People can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or sending a text message to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls will remain strictly anonymous.