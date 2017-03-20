Bronx man living with HIV needs repairs and respect — and Monica Makes It Happen

Paul de Graffe’s bathroom ceiling collapsed two weeks ago.

De Graffe complained to his landlord and then the wait began — he says no one was listening.

“I’m lucky I was in another room when it came down,” De Graffe said.

De Graffe says he is battling for his life, and now the quality of it.

De Graffe was diagnosed with HIV years ago and became homeless.

Instead of giving up on life, he says he kept on fighting and now in a transitional home, thanks to the Department of Homeless Services.

PIX11 News reached out to an organization called Harlem United, an organization that helps people like De Graffe living with HIV have a better quality of life.

His bathroom is now fixed.

De Graffe also wants to thank his case manager at DHS.

