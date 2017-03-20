2 teens fall through ice on frozen pond in Central Park: NYPD

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — Two teenagers fell through a frozen pond in Central Park Sunday night.

The boys, ages 13 and 15, were walking on Swan Lake in the park when the ice beneath them broke, police said.

They were able to get themselves out and walked toward 60th Street and West Drive where they met EMTs. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It’s unclear what they were doing at the time of the fall.

In February, seven teens plunged into the same pond when the ice cracked. They were taking pictures at the time. Three people nearby saw the incident unfold and jumped in to save them.