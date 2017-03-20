2 bodies found murdered in car set on fire, linked to ‘RHONJ’ star Kim DePaola

PATERSON, N.J. — A car registered to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola was set on fire with two bodies, found murdered, inside.

Officers responded to a car fire on East 28th Street between Broadway and 14th Avenue in Paterson about 2 a.m. Friday, police said. Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Two bodies were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies have not been identified, but their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, police said.

DePaola addressed the incident on Instagram, posting a note that read:

“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time. My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.