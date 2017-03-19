Street closures Sunday for NYC Half Marathon

NEW YORK — There’s still snow on the ground, but that isn’t stopping the runners of New York from hitting the streets for Sunday’s Half Marathon.
The following streets will be closed Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm for the NYC Half Marathon:
- 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street
- Central Park East Drive between 60th Street and 72nd Street
- Central Park Center Drive between 59th Street and Central Park East Drive
- Route:Central Park East Drive between 72nd Street and 110th Street/Lenox Avenue
- Lenox Avenue between 110th Street and 113th Street
- 110th Street between Lenox Avenue and Frederick Douglass Circle
- Frederick Douglass Circle (Entire Traffic Circle)
- Central Park West Drive between Central Park East Drive and 59th Street
- 59th Street between 7th Avenue and Columbus Circle (Alternate)
- 7th Avenue between 59th Street and 42nd Street
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and West Side Highway
- West Side Highway (Northbound) between 42nd Street and 43rd Street
- West Side Highway (Southbound) between 43rd Street and Battery Park Underpass
- Battery Park Underpass (Southbound) between West Side Highway and FDR Drive/South Street Exit/Old Slip
- West Street between Morris Street and Battery Place (Alternate)
- Battery Place between West Street and State Street (Alternate)
- State Street between Battery Place and Pearl Street (Alternate)
- Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street (Alternate)
- South Street between Whitehall Street and Old Slip (Alternate)
- Old Slip (Eastbound and Westbound) between South Street and Water Street
- Water Street between Old Slip and Fulton Street
