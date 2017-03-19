Street closures Sunday for NYC Half Marathon

NEW YORK — There’s still snow on the ground, but that isn’t stopping the runners of New York from hitting the streets for Sunday’s Half Marathon.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm for the NYC Half Marathon:

59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street

Central Park East Drive between 60th Street and 72nd Street

Central Park Center Drive between 59th Street and Central Park East Drive

Route:Central Park East Drive between 72nd Street and 110th Street/Lenox Avenue

Lenox Avenue between 110th Street and 113th Street

110th Street between Lenox Avenue and Frederick Douglass Circle

Frederick Douglass Circle (Entire Traffic Circle)

Central Park West Drive between Central Park East Drive and 59th Street

59th Street between 7th Avenue and Columbus Circle (Alternate)

7th Avenue between 59th Street and 42nd Street

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and West Side Highway

West Side Highway (Northbound) between 42nd Street and 43rd Street

West Side Highway (Southbound) between 43rd Street and Battery Park Underpass

Battery Park Underpass (Southbound) between West Side Highway and FDR Drive/South Street Exit/Old Slip

West Street between Morris Street and Battery Place (Alternate)

Battery Place between West Street and State Street (Alternate)

State Street between Battery Place and Pearl Street (Alternate)

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street (Alternate)

South Street between Whitehall Street and Old Slip (Alternate)

Old Slip (Eastbound and Westbound) between South Street and Water Street

Water Street between Old Slip and Fulton Street