Police arrest niece in meat-cleaver killing of Queens woman

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A 30-year-old Queens woman allegedly murdered her aunt with a meat cleaver, officials said.

Police arrested Elizabeth Sanchez for the killing after her aunt’s body was found on Thursday morning.

Sanchez shared a two-story home in the South Jamaica neighborhood of Queens with her aunt, Maria Palaguachi. She allegedly repeatedly slashed her aunt in the head, neck and shoulders with a meat cleaver.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said the meat cleaver was recovered at the scene of the women’s shared 174th Street home.

Authorities did not say what caused Sanchez to allegedly attack her aunt on March 16.

Sanchez, who also goes by Digna Sanchez-Ortiz, is currently awaiting arraignment. She’s been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years to life in prison.