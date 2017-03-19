Man slashes subway rider with knife on 4 train in Manhattan

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A man slashed a subway rider early Sunday, police said.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, bumped into Earl Spivey, a 45-year-old Manhattan resident, on the northbound 4 train around 3:10 a.m., police said. He apologized to Spivey for the accidental bump.

The older man allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the 36-year-old man in the neck, police said. Both men got off the train at 59th street.

The victim told police in the station what had happened and Spivey was arrested. Police charged Spivey with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

After telling police what had happened, the victim was taken to Columbia University Medical Center in stable condition for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the victim.