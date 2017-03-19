Man exposes himself to woman in Westbury Babies ‘R’ Us parking lot: NCPD

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A Westbury man was charged with public lewdness after police say he exposed himself in the parking lot of Babies “R” Us in February.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the parking lot of Babies “R” Us located at 1350 Corporate Dr.

Police say the woman, 35, was sitting in her car eating lunch when she witnessed a car pull up two spots away from her.

When she looked over, she noticed the driver allegedly exposing his genitals and masturbating while staring at her.

Before driving away and calling police, the woman took a photo of the car.

Detectives arrested Fredys Santamaria, 39, on Mar. 18. According to police, Santamaria was carrying his son and refused to comply with police when they tried arresting him.

He was eventually placed into custody without harm to the young boy.

Santamaria was charged with endangering the welfare of a child; resisting arrest and public lewdness.

Detectives believe Santamaria may have been involved in other public lewdness incidents and are asking people to call the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 if they may have been a victim.