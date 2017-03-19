Man, 22, fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn early Sunday

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Brooklyn early Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man was shot in the face inside a Flushing Avenue building at the intersection with Scott Avenue, police officials said. Officers responded to a 5:20 a.m. 911 call and found the 22-year-old victim inside the building.

Police sources say the building may have been an illegal club.

EMS rushed the man to Woodhull Hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made. No identifying information is available for a suspect.

