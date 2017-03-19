EXCLUSIVE: Feral cat found wandering Brooklyn streets with arrow lodged in cheek

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — A feral cat is recovering after someone shot her with with a bow and arrow in Brooklyn.

The cat was found over the weekend wandering the streets of Gerritsen Beach with an arrow through her cheek. The metal arrow had punctured her face.

Tara Green, a member of Brooklyn Animal Action, took the cat to Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group in Cobble Hill.

“For somebody to shoot the cat in the face like that it’s unthinkable,” said Green. “I was crying.”

The veterinarians were able to remove the arrow, saying it could have been a lot worse.

“She’s very lucky, just one centimeter over she could’ve been dead,” said Dr. Justin Lamb. “It missed her eye’s arteries.”

Lamb said they gave the cat, now named Whitney, pain medication and a mild sedative while they removed the arrow.

Whitney is estimated to be between 3 and 4 years old.

Dr. Melanie Shapiro said Whitney handled it well.

“She didn’t hiss or growl or anything like that,” said Dr. Shapiro.

Green said Brooklyn Animal Action has received many inquiries on adopting Whitney.

Once Whitney finishes her antibiotics, her temperament will be assessed to see if she is suited for a home. If she’s not, she’ll be released back to her colony.

Green tells PIX11 she is filing a police report to try and find the person responsible for shooting Whitney.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” said Green. “Let the cats be.”