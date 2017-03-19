Cuomo announces $1.8B reconstruction in the South Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $1.8 billion project to transform the South Bronx by reconstructing the Bruckner-Sheridan Interchange.

Cuomo said Sunday the Sheridan Expressway will be replaced with a boulevard design that is both pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

He says the improvements will give residents and visitors a direct connection the Bronx River waterfront and Starlight Park, which he says has been cut off from the community by the highway for decades.

Cuomo says the project will also provide direct access to the Hunts Point Market from both the Bruckner Expressway and the new Sheridan Boulevard.

The governor says the project is expected to create over 4,000 new jobs.