Boy, 10, fatally shot in Newark apparently killed by another juvenile

NEWARK, New Jersey — A Pennsylvania boy shot and killed Saturday while visiting Newark for his sister’s birthday was apparently shot by another juvenile in the home, officials said.

The shooting appears to be an accident, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No identifying information has been released for the juvenile involved in the shooting.

The child, 10, was killed in a multi-family residence on South 19th Street around 1:20 a.m., officials said. The child was in the third floor apartment at the time of the shooting.

He was staying with his father in Newark at the time in order to celebrate his sister’s birthday, family at the scene said.

It remains unclear how the boy was killed, and when asked if anyone was in custody, the Prosecutor’s Office said, it is a “very active and fluid situation.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

