Video shows man who shot taxi passengers, man in Bronx deli: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police have released surveillance video they say shows the man responsible shooting two passengers in a taxi and a third person inside a Bronx deli.

A man was standing in front of a deli near Creston Avenue and East 183rd Street in Forham Heights when he opened fire Thursday at 3:50 p.m., according to police.

He shot into a taxi on the opposite side of the street, striking a woman, 21, and man, 23, in the torso, police said.

The gunmen then turned on the deli, shooting a man, 28, inside, according to police.

All three victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction following the incident.

He is described as being 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds; last seen wearing a green jacket, gray pants and black sneakers.

Police have also released surveillance video of him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Clarification: Officials initially described the taxi as a livery cab.

40.857773 -73.900932