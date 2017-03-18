Sex offender accused of kidnapping boy, 10, in the Bronx is released: police

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx — A registered sex offender accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old boy, who managed to escape, has been released after investigators found inconsistencies with the child’s story, police said Saturday.

The child told police he was walking to school around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Kingsbridge when a man threw him into a grey van and drove him to an apartment.

He then managed to escape and run to the NYPD’s 50th Precinct.

When shown photos of sex offenders in the area, the child chose a 46-year-old level-three sex offender, or a person considered at high risk of repeat offense, according to police.

The man was detained, but later released because investigators found inconsistencies with the child’s story, police said. His name has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the allegations, and could not provide additional details.

40.883391 -73.905119