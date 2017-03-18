Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

ST. CHARLES, MO — Musician Chuck Berry, often called “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” died Saturday at the age of 90.

Police were called to the musician’s home on Buckner Road, located outside of St. Louis, about 1:40 p.m., St. Charles County Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Berry was born in 1926 in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis. He is known as one of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll music.

He wrote and recorded the rock standards “Johnny B. Goode” and “Sweet Little Sixteen.”

Berry was set to release his first studio album in more than 35 years. The album, called “Chuck,” was one of the most anticipated albums of 2017 by Rolling Stones.