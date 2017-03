NEWARK, New Jersey — A person was fatally shot at a Newark residence early Saturday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The person was killed in a residence in the 800 block of South 19th Street around 1:20 a.m., the office stated.

When asked about the person’s age and gender, the office said it was a “very active and fluid situation” and would not confirm additional details surrounding the case.

It is now known if anyone is in custody.