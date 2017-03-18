MTA fare hike goes into effect at midnight Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Get ready to pay a little more for you subway rides.

Starting at midnight Sunday, all MTA bridges and tunnels, Metro-North, Long Island Railroad, subway and bus riders will getting hit with toll and fare hikes.

"The fares are always going up, but our paychecks don't," Jazxmel Tyson lamented to PIX11 News outside the subway turnstile at Grand Central Terminal.

The lines at the MetroCard machines were particularly long on Saturday, just hours before the MTA fare hikes go into effect.

"If we are seeing more fares,it would be nice to see an increase in reliability," John Koch, subway rider, told PIX11.

At midnight, MetroCards will go up $5, from $116 to $121.

Weekly MetroCards go up $1, from $31 to $32.The basic swipe stays at $2.75.

The fare hike will affect most people who buy MetroCards at vending machines. The bonus on, for example, a $40 card is going down from 11 to 5 percent.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road fares increase as well, a roughly 3.75 percent hike for weekly and monthly passes.

"I think it's terrible," Joanne Kennedy, A Metro North rider from Yonkers, said.

For drivers going through MTA bridges and tunnels in the five boroughs, they will be feeling the hike of 25 cents for those who use EZ pass.

People paying with cash should prepare for a fare increase between 6.3 and 9.1 percent starting Sunday, The Verrazano Bridge will cost $17 to cross into Staten Island with cash.