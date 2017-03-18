LI man attacks 2 transgender women, yells anti-gay slurs outside Jackson Heights McDonald’s: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A Long Island man was charged after he allegedly attacked two transgender women and shouted anti-gay slurs outside of a Jackson Heights McDonald’s on Friday.

Patrick O’Meara, 38, was outside of the McDonald’s on 82nd Street about 4:30 p.m. when he started yelling at the women, police said.

He allegedly started yelling anti-gay slurs at them, calling them “b*tches” and “f*ggots” before pushing one of the women to the ground. He then punched and kicked her, police said.

O’Meara left the scene, but returned with a cane to continue attacking one of the women, according to police.

The woman received lacerations on her left hand.

One of them was taken to the hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

O’Meara was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime.