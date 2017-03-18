Here’s how you can help the 5 sons left behind by slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK — Multiple foundations are now accepting donations that will go to the five sons left behind by the FDNY EMT fatally struck by a stolen ambulance earlier this week.

Yadira Arroyo, 44, was killed in the Bronx Thursday evening when police say a man stole the ambulance she had been riding, and fatally struck the medic of 14 years.

The beloved EMT leaves behind five sons, ages 7 to 24 years old, according to the FDNY Foundation.

Arroy’s eldest son was present Saturday when the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will donate $100,000 to the family.

“The foundation encourages all to support our effort to give the children the life their loving mother envisioned for them,” the foundation stated online.

Part of that vision, according to her eldest son, Jose Montes, is to not lose hope.

“Mom wouldn’t want us to be sad,” he said to the gathered crowd.

In addition, the FDNY Foundation is now accepting donations.

“EMT Arroyo was a committed veteran of the Department responding to serve the community she resides in. We stand together as one with the Arroyo family and each and every member of our Department to remember her courage and sacrifice for the City of New York,” a news release stated.

Among donors thus far is the Daily News, with a $10,000 contribution.

Anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to click here for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or here for the FDNY Foundation.

Memorials have grown in the days since Arroyo’s death, as colleagues remember her as a friend, mentor and mother figure.

“Yadi was the matriarch of the station,” Lt. George Lampon said, choking back tears Friday. “She was not only a mother of five, but a mother to the 100-plus people who worked here. She will live on in the lives she saved and the people she helped.”