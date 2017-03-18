Details of wake, funeral arrangements for FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo released

NEW YORK — The wake and funeral for fallen FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo will be held next week.

The FDNY released the details on its social media pages.

The wake will be held Thursday and Friday at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home at 726 Morris Park Ave. in the Bronx. Time will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on both days.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas of Tolentine R.C. Church at 2345 University Ave. in the Bronx.

Arroyo, 44, was killed when a man, identified as Jose Gonzales, stole her ambulance and ran her over twice on Thursday. Gonzales was allegedly on drugs and hanging on the back of the vehicle and passersby alerted Arroyo and her partner. They stopped and confronted him.

He then jumped into the driver seat and struck and ran over Arroyo, police said.

Gonzales was charged with first-degree murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

Arroyo was a mother to five sons, the youngest one being 7 years old. Multiple foundations are accepting donations that will go to the children.

Arroyo’s eldest son was present Saturday when the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will donate $100,000 to the family.