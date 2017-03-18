NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Delta plane skids into snowbank on LaGuardia taxiway as snow begins to fall Saturday

Posted 12:40 PM, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, March 18, 2017

QUEENS — A Delta plane with more than 70 people on board skidded on the LaGuardia airport taxiway Saturday, ending up in a snowbank as powder once again began to fall in the area, according to Port Authority officials.

Officials surround a Delta flight that skidded on March 17, 2017. (Twitter/ @betsyweber)

Delta Flight 5964 flew from Chicago, landing at LGA around noon when the plane skidded, Port Authority’s Steve Coleman said.

Seventy passengers were on board, along with four crew members and two pilots. No one was injured, Coleman said.

The plane went into a snowbank, before it was able to pull back and continue to Gate 1.

Multiple social media users stated police officers and fire trucks appeared to respond to the plane.

One tweeted image showed about a dozen people in uniforms surrounding the Delta flight.

The incident occurred around the same time snow began to fall on New York City, and four days after the National Weather Service reports a storm dumped more than 7 inches on the airport.

Banks of snow and ice still cover much of the city as near freezing weather has prevented much melt off.

On Saturday, an additional 1 to 3 inches is possible.