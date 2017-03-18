Days ahead of spring, snow again falls in tri-state area

NEW YORK — After two bright days and recovering temperatures, the tri-state area is back to gray skies and experiencing some precipitation, including snow, on Saturday.

Highs will be in the middle 30s, and overall temperatures will rise just enough above freezing to cause no concern of an accumulation during the daytime.

This comes a day after some weather maps were hinting at the possibility of a weak system, combining with a new one developing offshore. This combo would have formed into a somewhat stronger storm and track northeast off the mid Atlantic coast, bringing enhanced snowfall to the area Saturday night.

Snow Amounts are being lowered considerably and here is why (see the graphic)

Note: The GOES-16 data here is preliminary and non-operational pic.twitter.com/O29bCShRga — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 18, 2017

Now it appears these two systems will remain separate, so accumulations — if any — will remain

light. Some areas will see a coating, to perhaps an inch or 2 as it gets colder overnight.

There is still a chance of these two systems interacting a little quicker. If so, eastern Long Island and

eastern Connecticut would see an additional inch or 2. For now, the chance of this happening

are slim.

Later today most places will see light precipitation as the atmosphere eventually moistens upwith snow inland and a mix/rain south and east. pic.twitter.com/BNIUgCVeeo — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 18, 2017

Sunday brings us one day away from spring, and along with it, improving weather with developing sunshine.

It will be windy again, a typical marker of March, but it will not be too cold. Expect highs in the middle 40s — about 5 degrees below normal.

The warming trend continues into Monday, when spring finally arrives at 6:38 a.m.

Monday and Tuesday could hit the 50 degree mark.

A brief cold snap is expected again though for the middle of the week, and then perhaps a more significant warm up toward the end of the week.