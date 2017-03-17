Trump budget will have ‘hugely negative impact’ on NYC, officials say

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget puts New York City in the crosshairs of terrorism, city officials said.

Trump’s plan calls for massive increases in spending on defense, but huge cuts to Homeland Security that would hobble the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers.

“This funding is absolutely critical,” Commissioner James O’Neill said. “It is the backbone of our entire counterterrorism apparatus. It is the cornerstone of preparedness and prevention against terrorist threats, and enables us to do what we can do to keep the city secure.”

Under @POTUS budget, virtually all fed funding to #NYPD eradicated. Entire counterterrorism apparatus in nation's top terror target hobbled. pic.twitter.com/Vetyv1aZrH — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 16, 2017

The potential cut comes while the city is paying out about $100,000 a day to protect Trump Tower. The NYPD expects to spend $300,000 a day to protect Trump Tower when the president visits New York, something he hasn’t done since his inauguration.

The NYPD gets 61 percent of its $380 million intelligence and counter-terrorism budget from the Federal government. About $190 million of this would be slashed. Losing the money would hobble New York’s ability to fight terror.

New York City has been targeted by more than 20 terror plots since Sept. 11, 2011. Most of them were foiled by the NYPD, including attacks on the Brooklyn Bridge, the subways, Times Square and the Stock Exchange.

“Simply put, we cannot afford to cut corners in fighting terrorism,” O’ Neill said.

New Yorkers’ safety wouldn’t be the only thing at risk under the proposed budget, officials said.

“It will make it harder to get affordable housing, it will hurt our schools, it will hurt our hospitals,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Nearly 90 percent of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development funding comes from the federal government. The department administers low-income housing vouchers and operates some homeless shelters. Their budget and the budget of the NYCHA, which house more than 400,000 New Yorkers, would be at risk

“This budget confirms that President Trump does not value working families,” de Blasio said. “Because they’re going to bear the brunt. The budget consistently contradicts his campaign promises.”

Let me be clear: New York City is in the crosshairs of the president's budget. New Yorkers will be hurt by it. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2017