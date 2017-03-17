Time Out New York’s list of events for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and there's some events going on in New York City to celebrate. Here's Time Out New York's list:

Laugh of the Irish Q.E.D.

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $8

Forget crowded pubs and green beer — celebrate St. Patrick's Day by laughing your face off at Q.E.D.'s comedy show hosted by Kevin Froleiks. The Irish comics on the lineup include Erin Lynn O'Connor, Kevin Michael Smith, Justin Flannigan, Patrick J. Reilly, Sinead Hennessy and Evan M. Williams.

Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade Prospect Park

When: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cost: free

The British first conquered New York City right in Brooklyn Heights, and centuries later the Irish American Parade Committee still commemorates the 42nd anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn (as many of the committee members’ forefathers were involved in that war) and celebrates Irish-American contributions to New York City. At 12:45pm, the procession also honors the heroes and victims of 9/11.

The Brooklyn Meatball Takedown Brooklyn Bazaar

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $20

Amateur cooks go head-to-head in a saucy contest over the ultimate meatball. Taste your way through the offerings—previous bashes included Wellington-inspired, Sriracha and salmon varieties, served in buns, on sticks and soaked in Grandma's tomato sauce. With 30 teams rolling 250 bite-size meatballs each, it'll be a test just to taste them all.