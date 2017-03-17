Suspect charged after running over FDNY EMT with stolen ambulance, killing her: NYPD

THE BRONX – A career criminal who stole an ambulance, ran over and killed an FDNY emergency medical technician has been charged in her death, police said.

The NYPD identified Jose Gonzalez, 25, as the suspect who was operating the emergency vehicle and slammed into 14-year FDNY EMT veteran Yadira Arroyo and her partner Thursday night. Arroyo, a mother of five, later succumbed to her injuries and died at Jacobi Medical Center.

Gonzalez, who has an extensive arrest history, faces murder, grand larceny and DWI charges, police said.

Authorities say the two EMT workers were hit by the vehicle moments after it was stolen in the intersection of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the EMT crew were responding to a call in Soundview when they were alerted by a passing motorist to an individual riding on the back bumper. As they got out of the vehicle to investigate, the individual, later identified as a Gonzalez, climbed into the driver’s seat. As they struggled to pull him out, he put the vehicle in reverse and ran over one of the EMTs, killing Arroyo and injuring the second EMT.

Gonzalez allegedly drove the ambulance and crashed into a parked car nearby, becoming stuck in the snow bank. An MTA K-9 unit who was in the area saw the accident and pulled over and with the assistance with good Samaritans, was able to detain the Gonzalez, who was taken into custody.

Sources tell PIX11 Gonzalez walked in a bodega nearby and had no money before the incident.

Over a dozen of Gonzalez’s charges have been sealed to the public, but police say he’s been charged with assault, marijuana possession and criminal mischief in the past, police said.