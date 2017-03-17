Street closures for 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MANHATTAN – Two million people are expected to line Fifth Avenue Friday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
It will kick off at 11 a.m. on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. Marchers will proceed north to 79th Street where the parade will end around 5 p.m.
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street
- Madison Avenue between 78th Street and 86th Stree
- 43rd Street to 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street and 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street and 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 79th Street to 83rd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street and 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue