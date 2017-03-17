NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Snow returns to New York area days before spring

Posted 10:20 AM, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21AM, March 17, 2017

Spring may be days away, but the New York area can expect at least one more winter storm.

Snow showers will move into the area late Friday night and continue Saturday and into Sunday.

New York City and New Jersey will be hit with 1 to 3 inches on Sunday. Connecticut and eastern Long Island will see even more snow. The areas will see total accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

In worst case scenarios, New York City could see as many as 7 inches of snow.

A storm system moving toward Canada will bring the snow.

Sunday will also start off with some rain. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 44 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered rain showers as a cold front will move through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler as Canadian high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.