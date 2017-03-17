Shepherd’s pie recipes with Chef Elana Karp

Chef Elana Karp, co-founder of Plated, is sharing her take on the Irish classic dish Shepherd’s Pie.

CLASSIC SHEPHERD’S PIE

Shepherd’s pie is a meat casserole covered with a mashed potato topping. This Irish dish is a hearty, satisfying meal that features meat, vegetables, and starch—all in one! Our repeat favorite version has carrot, parsnips, and creamy homemade mashed potatoes—with a sprinkle of chives for added brightness.

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes

1 carrot

4 ounces parsnips

⅛ ounce chives

1 yellow onion

1 packet unsalted butter

¼ cup heavy cream

12 ounces ground beef

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon flour

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces chicken stock

You’ll Need

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

8″ medium pot

potato masher (optional)

10″ medium high-sided ovenproof pan

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Prepare Ingredients

Preheat oven to 450°F. Rinse all produce. Peel potatoes and cut into 1-inch dice. Cut carrot and parsnips into .5-inch dice. Thinly slice chives. Peel onion and mince.

2. Make Mashed Potatoes

Place potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water by 1-inch. Season generously with salt, bring to a boil over high heat, and cook until tender when pierced with a knife tip, 10-12 minutes. Drain and return to pot, off heat. Add butter and heavy cream and, using a potato masher or fork, mash until smooth. Taste and add salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

3. Brown Beef

While potatoes boil, pat beef dry with paper towel. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium high-sided ovenproof pan over medium-high heat. When oil is shimmering, add beef. Season with .5 teaspoon salt and pepper as desired. Cook, breaking up, until browned, 3-5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and set aside (see Recipe Tip).

4. Season Beef

Wipe pan from beef clean and add 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. When oil is shimmering, add carrot, parsnips, and onion and sauté, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and browned beef and cook, stirring, until flavors are melded, 2-3 minutes. Season with .25 teaspoon salt and pepper as desired.

5. Make Gravy

Reduce heat under pan to medium, sprinkle over flour, and cook, stirring, until flour is no longer visible, about 1 minute. Add Worcestershire sauce and chicken stock and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 3 minutes more. Remove pan from heat.

6. Bake Shepherd’s Pie

Spread mashed potatoes over beef in an even layer (see Recipe Tip). Transfer pan to oven and bake until lightly browned on top, about 5 minutes. Remove and sprinkle over chives. Enjoy your shepherd’s pie family-style while it’s hot.

PLATED RECIPE FOR VEGETARIAN SHEPHERD’S PIE

The standard shepherd’s pie usually involves meat—in fact, the original dish revolved around pieces of lamb. We thought this cold-weather favorite could be just as deliciously comforting in vegetarian form. Our irresistible veggie version achieves that savory flavor and hearty texture with lentils, mushrooms, and carrots, topped with creamy mashed potatoes that turn perfectly, ever so slightly crispy in the oven.

RECIPE TIPS

The lentils will cook a bit more in Steps 5 and 6, so they should still be firm and not quite tender yet.

Stir the vegetables constantly to prevent burning.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup green lentils

10 ounces carrots

10 ounces shiitake mushrooms

2 scallions, divided

1 yellow onion

12 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes

2 packets unsalted butter

½ cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon shiitake mushroom powder

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1½ tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons vegetarian Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces vegetable stock

YOU’LL NEED

1½ tablespoons olive oil

2 cups water + more for boiling potatoes

kosher salt

black pepper

6″ small pot with lid

8″ medium pot

potato masher (optional)

10″ medium high-sided ovenproof pan

1. Cook LentilsPreheat oven to 425°F. In a small pot, combine lentils, 2 cups water, and a pinch salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer until almost tender, about 15 minutes (see Recipe Tip). Drain and set aside.2. Prepare IngredientsWhile lentils cook, rinse carrots, then halve lengthwise and cut crosswise into ¼-inch half-moons. Remove and discard mushroom stems, then wipe caps clean with a damp paper towel and roughly chop. Rinse scallions, then trim and discard roots and thinly slice, keeping whites and light greens separate from dark greens. Peel onion and cut into small dice.

3. Make Mashed Potatoes

Peel potatoes, cut into ½-inch dice, and place in a medium pot. Cover with cold water by 2 inches and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, and cook until tender when pierced with a knife tip, 10-12 minutes. Drain and return to pot, off heat. Add butter and heavy cream and, using a potato masher or fork, mash until smooth. Taste and add salt and pepper as desired. Set aside to cool.

4. Sauté Vegetables

While potatoes boil, heat 1½ tablespoons olive oil in a medium high-sided ovenproof pan over medium heat. When oil is shimmering, add carrots, scallion whites and light greens, and onion, and cook until carrots are soft, about 7 minutes. Increase heat to medium high and add spice mix and mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms are browned, about 4 minutes (see Recipe Tip).

5. Assemble Shepherd’s Pie

Stir tomato paste and Worcestershire into vegetables to combine, 1-2 minutes. Add vegetable stock, bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to medium. Simmer until liquid is evaporated by ⅔, about 5 minutes. Add lentils and season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper as desired. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is mostly absorbed, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and spread mashed potatoes on top of vegetables in an even layer.

6. Bake and Plate Shepherd’s Pie

Transfer shepherd’s pie to oven and bake until potatoes are browned, 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and divide between serving plates. Garnish with scallion dark greens and dig in!

