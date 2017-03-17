Police arrest shirtless suspect in Queens beauty salon sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police have a man in custody in connection with a Queens beauty salon assault.

Charlie Yu, 41, allegedly attacked a woman in an 164th Street beauty Salon early on March 9, police said. He apparently walked into the salon and repeatedly punched a 29-year-old woman in the face and body.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the beauty salon, police said.

Police arrested Yu on Thursday around noon, about one week after the attack, officials said. They charged him with attempted rape, strangulation, criminal sexual act, forcible touching, assault and sex abuse.