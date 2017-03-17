Police arrest man, 21, in assault of Brooklyn restaurant patron beaten with his own cane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Police arrested one of the men Thursday who allegedly beat and robbed a patron at a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month.

Kariem Roberts, 21, along with five others allegedly attacked Joseph Molohon, 37, at Texas Chicken and Burgers, police said. Molohon apparently offered to pay for a man's meal because the man was short on cash.

The man didn't take the offer well; he grabbed Molohons cane and hit him over the head with it.

"He just went ballistic on me," Molohon told PIX11 news.

The man, along with several others, punched, kicked and hit Molohon with his cane.

"They fractured my nose going downward. They busted my head," Molohon said.

After the attackers left, another man came into Texas Chicken and Burgers, rummaged through Molohon's pockets and stole his belongings, police said.

EMS responded and took Molohon to the hospital where he was treated for broken bones, contusions and lacerations.

Police arrested Roberts Thursday and charged him with robbery, gang assault and menacing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40.650088 -73.961011