NJ Senate, Assembly vote to ban puppy mills

NEW JERSEY — A bill to ban puppy mills is headed to Gov. Chris Christie’s desk.

The bill, which has been passed by the New Jersey State Senate and was passed Thursday by the NJ State Assembly, would ban the sale of dogs from puppy mills and establish new requirements for pet dealers and shops in the state.

State officials had previously passed the “Pet Purchase Protection Act,” which requires pet stores to disclose the origins of animals they sell. But current regulations are inadequate and more needs to be done to protect cats and dogs, officials said.

“Due to a lack of education about the kitten mill and puppy mill issue and, in some cases, misleading tactics of the seller, many consumers are unaware of these health and behavioral issues when purchasing a cat or dog,” the bill says.

The new bill would prohibit the sale of dogs from puppy mills, where animals usually suffer from overbreeding and receive minimal to non-existent veterinary care.

“If Governor Christie doesn’t sign this ban on puppy mills we’ll override his veto,” said bill sponsor Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-NJ).

An estimated 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2,400,000 puppies each year in the US, according to the Humane Society.